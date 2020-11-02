CARICOM travel bubble deactivated in St Vincent and the Grenadines

Spread the love













(loopnewscaribbean) – The CARICOM travel bubble is no longer active in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

As of October 25 until November 10 all travellers, except those from Barbados, must arrive with a negative SARS-COV-2-RT-PCR COVID-19 test result.

This test must be done within five days of arrival and the traveller will be tested upon arrival regardless of country of origin.

Only persons arriving from Barbados can enter without a negative PCR result, provided they have been there for at least 21 days.

However, they will be tested on arrival and will have to quarantine for 24 to 48 hours while they await clearance.

The entry protocols for St Vincent and the Grenadines were recently updated as the island draws closer to the November 5 general election.

The Health Services Subcommittee of the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) said the interim protocols were implemented due to numerous reasons which include: