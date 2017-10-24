CARICOM to host hurricane aid donors’ conference

October 24, 2017 OBSEVER media The Big Stories No comments

source: bvi.gov.vg

CARICOM is to host a donors’ conference to raise funds to help the restoration of member states affected by September’s hurricanes.

Secretary-General Irwin LaRocque said he had been mandated by the CARICOM Heads of Government to convene the conference.

He said the event would be held at the end of November in New York. The Secretariat is collaborating with the United Nations Development Fund on the conference.

LaRocque has said that it is impossible for the economies of the devastated countries to generate enough economic activities to reconstruct by themselves.

Barbuda and Dominica have been the hardest hit by Category 5 hurricanes Irma and Maria. Tourism and agriculture, the major economic earners, were both wiped out.

The cost of Maria’s damage on Dominica has been estimated as U.S. $1 billion while no final figure has been attached to the losses on Barbuda. However, the Antigua and Barbuda government has said that rebuilding the island’s public infrastructure would cost upwards of U.S. $200 million.

 
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.