CARICOM Eminent Persons group arrive in Haiti

The CARICOM Eminent Persons Groups (EPG) has arrived in Haiti today, Wednesday 12 July on a follow-up mission to the Stakeholders Meeting held in Jamaica last June.

The EPG comprising Former Prime Ministers Honourable Kenny Anthony of Saint Lucia, Rt Honourable Perry Christie of The Bahamas and Honourable Bruce Golding of Jamaica will continue their meetings with all relevant stakeholders to facilitate a Haitian-led solution to the multiple crises facing the country.

The Group was appointed by CARICOM Heads of Government last May to initiate and oversee the Community’s provision of Good Offices support in designated priority areas, including security, governance, the electoral process, and long-term development planning and advocacy. They will also liaise with key international partners and agencies.

During their three-day mission, the EPG will meet with groups who attended the Haitian Stakeholders Meeting held in Kingston, Jamaica, last June as well as stakeholders who were not at that meeting.

In the interest of the people of Haiti, the EPG encourages all stakeholders to continue their efforts to engage in meaningful dialogue, in order that consensus may be achieved, in a constructive, timely and peaceful manner on the path forward.