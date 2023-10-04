Caribbean Union Bank to sponsor Antigua & Barbuda Robotics Team at FIRST Global Challenge 2023

- Advertisement -

Caribbean Union Bank is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Antigua and Barbuda Robotics Team, known as Team DadliBots, as they participate in the highly anticipated FIRST Global Challenge (FGC) 2023. This international robotics competition will be held in Singapore from October 7th to 10th, 2023.

Each year, FIRST Global hosts a world-class robotics event that brings together high school students from across the globe. The primary objective of FGC is to inspire and educate young minds in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

At FGC 2023, over 180 countries are expected to participate, showcasing their innovative robotic solutions and teamwork. Antigua and Barbuda will be represented by Team DadliBots, who will be presenting their outstanding robot designed to tackle real-world issues through STEM innovation.

Caribbean Union Bank is delighted to support DadliBots in their journey to FGC 2023, empowering young minds to think critically, problem-solve, and chart a brighter future through STEM education. As a leading financial institution in Antigua and Barbuda, we are committed to fostering innovation and education for the betterment of our communities.

To learn more about the Antigua and Barbuda Robotics Team, DadliBots, and their participation in the FIRST Global Challenge 2023, please visit their official profile at http://first.global/2023-nations/antigua-and-barbuda-2023/.