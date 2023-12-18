Caribbean Union Bank honors legacy of Amaya Yearwood through annual scholarship

- Advertisement -

Caribbean Union Bank (CUB) proudly announces Kelcy-Ann Tittle as the recipient of the annual Amaya Yearwood Memorial Scholarship.

Instituted in memory of the late Amaya Yearwood, a cherished colleague who tragically passed away in October 2020, this scholarship celebrates Amaya’s legacy by supporting bright young minds from her alma mater, the Antigua and Barbuda International Institute of Technology (ABIIT).

Kelcy-Ann Tittle, a native of Antigua, exemplifies academic excellence and determination. Her journey commenced at New Bethel SDA Academy, followed by five successful years at The Princess Margaret Secondary School, where she graduated with honors, achieving outstanding results in nine CSEC subjects, predominantly with grade ones and twos.

During her high school tenure, Kelcy-Ann’s passion for business bloomed. She ventured into entrepreneurship through a small-scale online clothing and accessories business on social media, gaining invaluable lessons in customer service, marketing, cash flow management, and communication.

Fueled by this entrepreneurial spirit, Kelcy-Ann chose to pursue Sales and Marketing. Supported by her mother, she enrolled at the Antigua and Barbuda International Institute of Technology (ABIIT) to pursue her studies. Kelcy-Ann has consistently excelled academically, maintaining an impressive GPA while actively engaging in classroom discussions, embracing the teachings of her instructors, and thriving in collaborative group assignments.

“This opportunity means so much to me and my family. It will make a big difference financially and motivate me to strive for academic excellence. As I embark on continuing my studies in Sales and Marketing at ABIIT, I am excited to achieve my goals with the completion of this degree,” Kelcy-Ann expressed.

The scholarship was presented to Kelcy-Ann Tittle in a ceremony held at Caribbean Union Bank’s Starlings Branch, graced by Kelcy-Ann, her aunt, representatives from ABIIT, and the management and staff of the bank.

The Amaya Yearwood Memorial Scholarship stands as a testament to CUB’s commitment to nurturing the aspirations of promising students like Kelcy-Ann Tittle and honoring the memory of an esteemed colleague, Amaya Yearwood.

For more information on the Amaya Yearwood Scholarship, please contact Caribbean Union Bank at 481-8240.