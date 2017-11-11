CARIBBEAN-TECHONOLOGY-Bahamas to host ICT week later this month

NASSAU, Bahamas, Nov 11, CMC – Experts from across the region will meet here later this month to discuss the Internet which is now a critical information and communications technology (ICT).

The Trinidad-based Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) says managing this resource has become a priority for the Caribbean’s development specifically as it relates to the Caribbean Single ICT Space which would provide the digital basis for regional integration.

ICTThe November 27-December 1 ICT Week is being organised by the Bahamas government in collaboration with the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) and the CTU. It will be held under theme “Internet Imperatives for the Caribbean Single ICT Space.”

CTU Secretary General Bernadette Lewis, said ICT Week is appropriately themed as it seeks to raise awareness and educate on the important role the Internet, its current limitations and what must be done to ensure that it supports Caribbean development.

Lewis added that in the light of the recent natural disasters in the Caribbean, an expert panel would be dedicated to examining the role of ICT in disaster preparedness, mitigation and recovery.

Attorney General and Minister with responsibility for Utilities, Carl Wilshire Bethel, said that the hosting of the CTU ICT Week is yet another opportunity for The Bahamas to demonstrate its commitment to the integration of ICTs into the country’s national development plan and everyday living”.

“ICT Week will be a successful culmination to a yearlong of learning and education as to the best use of technology to improve the lives of Bahamians and visitors alike as we continue our work towards a SMART Bahamas,” he added.

The week’s activities include the CTU’s statutory meetings, the 16th Caribbean Ministerial Strategic ICT seminar, workshops on IT-enabled Services and the Internet of Things.

The CUT said that the ITES workshop, which will take place on November 28, will explore the present opportunities for developing an IT-enabled Services (ITES) industry.

The policy and regulatory framework will be discussed and perspectives on regional collaboration to create an enabling environment for private investment presented by representatives of St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada.

The 16th Caribbean Ministerial Strategic ICT Seminar on November 29 will explore the tremendous opportunities available in cyberspace; the challenges currently experienced by Caribbean users in seizing them and identify appropriate solutions. The seminar will also consider ICT in disaster management, the CTU added.