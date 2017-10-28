Caribbean Strong: organizers encourage Antiguan turnout

The organisers of the Caribbean Strong Relief Concert are urging Antiguans and Barbudans to turn out for the event being held this Sunday.

According to Chalita Rose, one of the organisers for the Antigua and Barbuda edition of the event, the production has been a collaboration between several local event organisers who normally would be competing with each other.

“We have all come together for this one, and the production is going to be a top-class production. All the Machel fans can expect a special performance from him on Sunday because this initiative was really started by him and his team. It’s going to be something special. Make sure that you are there,” he said.

According to Rose, the proceeds of the event are to be made available for relief efforts in Caribbean islands affected by hurricanes Irma and Maria, the worst hit among them being Dominica which was devastated by Maria.

The destruction that Irma wreaked on Barbuda was so terrible that the island’s population was evacuated to Antigua and has been slow in returning to the sister isle. Meanwhile, Rose, speaking on OBSERVER radio yesterday said, “Our local artistes are getting the chance to be on stage with larger profile headliners who people throughout the Caribbean know.”

He says tickets are still available at outlets across the island. High profile artistes such as Shaggy and Machel Montano are expected to perform at the concert, which begins at 5 p.m. on Sunday and is scheduled to end at midnight.

The line-up for the night also includes Konshens, Claudette Peters, Asher Otto and Itchy Feet, Angela Hunte, Mr. Vegas, The Strays, and Ricardo Drue. Asa Banton, Triple K, Teddyson John, Farmer Nappy, Menace, Janine, Marvay, Tian Winter, Tessanne Chin, Tizzy, Bunji Garlin, Fay Ann Lyons, Destra Garcia and Kes will also perform.