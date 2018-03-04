CARIBBEAN-MEDIA- ACM selects new executive

March 4, 2018

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Mar. 3, CMC – The Association of Caribbean Media Workers on Saturday elected a new executive.

During the meeting held her, Anika Kentish from the Antigua Press Association was elected president, while Nazima Raghubir from the Guyana Press Association was elected vice president and Kern Mason from the Grenada Press Association is second vice president.

Meanwhile General Secretary is Jewel Forde and Floor members include Wesley Gibbings and Dennis Chabrol.

Jean Phares Jerome from Haiti is now the Assistant General Secretary.

Gibbings, the past president, did not seek re-election.

Founded in Barbados in 2000, the ACM is an umbrella of media associations and journalist organisations in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

It is affiliated to several international organisations that promote press freedom and free expression, including the International Press Institute (IPI), the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and Article 19.
