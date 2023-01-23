Caribbean leaders congratulate PM Browne on election win

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

Several Caribbean leaders have gone on record to congratulate the Antigua Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) and Prime Minister Gaston Browne on their success at the January 18 general election.

Among them were Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley who wrote on Twitter, “I eagerly look forward to working with you [Prime Minister Gaston Browne] to build a stronger, more resilient Caribbean.”

Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit wrote, “I extend my best wishes for the success, stability and progress of the government and people of Antigua and Barbuda and pledge our continued support and friendship.”

Prime Minister of St Lucia Philip J Pierre said, “The people have spoken and entrusted you with leading them for yet another term. I pray for your government’s success, especially during this volatile global climate.”

Meanwhile, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Belizean Foreign Affairs Minister Eamon Courtenay, Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, and Leader of the Opposition in Jamaica Mark Golding also shared their congratulations to the Prime Minister on his party’s election win.

Browne and his ABLP party won a narrow third consecutive term in office winning nine seats in Parliament while the main opposition party won six seats, independent candidate and former Labour Party member Asot Michael retained his parliamentary seat in St Peter, and the Barbuda People’s Movement (BPM) retained its seat representing the sister isle.