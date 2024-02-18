Caribbean Jazz Entrepreneur secures prestigious sponsorship from UNESCO Transcultura Programme 

- Advertisement -

Khadijah Simon, a 19-year-old musician and entrepreneur hailing from Antigua and Barbuda is thrilled to announce her acceptance to the highly anticipated ‘Jazz Emprende 2024’ event, set to take place in Havana, Cuba, from February 27th-29th, 2024.

This extraordinary opportunity is made possible through the generous sponsorship of the UNESCO Transcultura Programme, with the support of the European Union.

This unique event, at the convergence of jazz music and entrepreneurial activity, is poised to be a groundbreaking initiative fostering creativity, innovation, and cultural expression within the Caribbean region.

The ‘Jazz Emprende 2024’ event offers a dynamic platform for young entrepreneurs like Khadijah to enrich their professional competence, enhance entrepreneurial skills, and partake in knowledge transferred through masterclasses, workshops, and live concerts.

The UNESCO Transcultura Programme, through its sponsorship, is covering the international mobility expenses for Khadijah, ensuring her participation in this transformative experience. This includes round-trip flights, transfers, accommodation, meals, and daily transportation in Havana.

“I am truly grateful to have been selected for this incredible opportunity. The support from the UNESCO Transcultura Programme will undoubtedly amplify my entrepreneurial journey in the jazz music sector. I look forward to immersing myself in the rich cultural and musical heritage of the Caribbean, connecting with industry professionals, and gaining valuable insights to further develop my creative project,” expressed Khadijah.

The purpose of the sponsorship is to facilitate Khadijah’s growth by providing access to entrepreneurship workshops, conferences, and networking activities with key stakeholders from the international jazz market.

The UNESCO Transcultura Programme aims to not only empower young Caribbean entrepreneurs in the jazz music sector but also to increase the visibility and recognition of Caribbean jazz, enhancing the region’s cultural identity and heritage.

The impact of this sponsorship extends beyond participants’ personal growth, with the potential to contribute to the development of the Cultural and Creative Industries in the Caribbean.

The ‘Jazz Emprende 2024’ event is expected to stimulate collaborations, create job opportunities, and spur economic growth within the jazz sector.