Caribbean health disaster coordinators in Antigua for three-day workshop

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

Caribbean health disaster coordinators are currently participating in a three-day training seminar being staged in Antigua, sponsored by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

Director of the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) Sherrod James gave opening remarks yesterday, saying the event – which is being held at Sandals Grande Antigua and wraps up Wednesday – should focus on reviewing disaster preparedness policies considering the issues faced during the pandemic.

“There are going to be some critical aspects that play a part in all national disaster management systems, looking at areas such as your safe facilities as these have been tested not only through natural phenomena but also epidemics as well,” he said.

Director James also noted that the development of human capacity, strengthening of response teams and reviewing future quarantine spaces need to be part of the discussion.

“As we know, transportation issues have changed in the last number of years and, therefore, we have to look at how our operational zones is going to change and I do hope there will be some discussion about the harmonisation of the PAHO system and health system with the disaster system,” he said.

He also called for a review of the potential capability of the region to produce personal protective equipment (PPEs) following global supply chain issues seen during and in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, also giving opening remarks, Deputy Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of Health, Janice Michael, said that reducing the risk of disasters required a collective approach across islands and sectors.

“Emergencies and disasters, including epidemics, pandemics and other types of disasters and the measures taken to manage their consequences, have wide-ranging impact across societies; they affect health and well-being, livelihoods, businesses, economies and continuity of essential services,” she said.

Meanwhile, Alana Shury, USAID Covid-19 Coordinator for the Eastern and Southern Caribbean, spoke about the work that her organisation has done in disaster preparedness, including working on a project geared towards youth emergency action committees.

“As we look towards the next stage of combatting and addressing health security, USAID continues to work to address the misconceptions of Covid-19 and remains a resolute partner for the Caribbean region,” Shury said.