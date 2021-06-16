Caribbean Championships delayed again, cyclists to stay on their bikes, says president Williams

Top national men’s cyclist Jyme Bridges Jr is set to be part of the country’s team to the Caribbean Cycling Championships.

By Neto Baptiste

Cyclists here and others from across the Caribbean will have to wait for at least another month before they can compete in the Caribbean Cycling Championships (CCC) that has been postponed for a second time.

This was revealed by President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cycling Federation (ABCF), St Clair Williams, who said the event is now tentatively scheduled for August 11-15.

“We will just continue to train and put on our races and as long as the guys keep race fit, I feel that is the best thing for them to keep doing; just keep training and to make sure they are sharp just in case they agree on the time they can perform well at the games,” he said.

The Caribbean championships was originally slated for June 11-13 in Cuba but was then moved to the Dominican Republic with another date of July 11-13 before being moved to its new date.

Williams said the federation will continue to monitor the situation.

“We can continue to keep in contact with the Caribbean Cycling Federation’s executive. We have sent out the notice that they are just awaiting the green light from Jorge Blas Diaz who is the president of the Dominican Republic Cycling Federation and they are waiting on the health officials to give them the go or no go,” he said.

A number of the country’s top male riders to include Jyme Bridges Jr and US-based Conor Delanbanque are tipped to compete at the Caribbean Cycling Championships. However, the country’s female rider, Tamiko Butler, has said she would not take part in the event due to a lack of preparedness. Butler is currently based in Trinidad.