Caribbean border control officers conclude three week workshop

BELMOPAN, Belize, Oct 25, CMC – The Belize-based Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM) says it has completed a three-week training course in fisheries prosecution and interdiction allowing for border control officials from six Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries to be better able to enforce the laws under the Fisheries Acts, Fisheries Regulations and supporting administrative policies.

It said that the exercise was organized by the Barbados-based Regional Security System (RSS) in collaboration with the CRFM Secretariat, the Barbados government, the British Royal Navy’s Fisheries Protection Squadron and was funded by the European Union through its 10th European Development Fund (EDF) project.

The course was attended by Coast Guard officials from Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and St. Kitts-Nevis.

“The aim of the course was to heighten the awareness and enhance the skills and competencies of authorized officers who have border security responsibilities for enforcing the laws under the Fisheries Acts, Fisheries Regulations and supporting administrative policies,” the CRFM said in a statement.

It said that the officers, who have border security responsibilities are now more knowledgeable about the correct procedures to follow while enforcing the laws under their Fisheries Acts and Regulations.

“They are also better able to prepare for trial proceedings where offences are committed in violation of the Fisheries Laws and where illegal, unreported or unregulated (IUU) fishing has been perpetrated.

“IUU fishing is a major concern for CARICOM states, as it undermines efforts to conserve and sustainably manage the region’s fisheries resources and jeopardizes food security, livelihoods, and foreign exchange earnings from fisheries,” the statement noted.