Caribbean Airlines launches service between Barbados and Dominica 

(Barbados Today) – Today, as part of its Eastern Caribbean expansion, Caribbean Airlines launched service between Barbados and Dominica.

The flights will initially operate twice weekly on Saturday and Sunday, increasing to four times weekly by mid-October.

In commenting on the launch of the new route, Caribbean Airlines’ CEO Garvin Medera, stated: “Our growth in the Eastern Caribbean continues with the start of service between Barbados and Dominica.

“Caribbean Airlines is fulfilling our mandate to make regional travel easier and more convenient and this network expansion is working in parallel with our strategic interline agreements to facilitate seamless connections from international destinations via Barbados to St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Antigua, Kingston, Jamaica and now Dominica.”

Dominica is known as the nature island of the Caribbean and its landscape boasts everything from waterfalls to mud ponds, as well as an array of exotic fauna.

The country attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors annually. Dominica has a population of over 71,000, with 20,000 people inhabiting Roseau, the capital city, and Portsmouth, the second major city.

An inclusive island with a rich cultural makeup, Dominica offers a vibrant mix of European and African influences.