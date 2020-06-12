Caribbean Airlines helps repatriate Jamaicans

Spread the love













As countries across the region continue to slowly reopen their borders for passenger travel, Caribbean Airlines has been commissioned to help repatriate Jamaican nationals from countries including Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, the Bahamas, and Trinidad and Tobago.

While declaring that the repatriation flights are not regular commercial trips, the airline announced that they are part of a move by the Jamaican government to bring home nationals who have been stranded across the region since the closure of borders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The flights will depart from Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados this Saturday and from VC Bird and Lynden Pindling International Airports in Antigua and the Bahamas on Sunday.

All flights will arrive into Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.

The airline has advised Jamaican nationals interested in booking seats to secure the necessary approval from the Jamaican authorities for re-entry into the country.

Meanwhile, the airline will also be facilitating the repatriation of Trinidad and Tobago students studying at the University of the West Indies, Mona and Cave Hill campuses.

These flights will leave from Norman Manley International Airport on Saturday and Grantley Adams International Airport on Monday. They will head to the Piarco International Airport in Trinidad.