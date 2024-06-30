Home Regional Caribbean Airlines flight disruptions due to Hurricane Beryl

Caribbean Airlines flight disruptions due to Hurricane Beryl

0
23

(UPDATE AS AT 10:30 PM – JUNE 29, 2024)

Port of Spain, June 29, 2024. Caribbean Airlines advises of the following changes to its flight schedule due to the passage of Hurricane Beryl and the severe weather conditions expected.

RE-TIMED FLIGHT SECTORS FOR SUNDAY, JUNE 30

FLIGHTROUTENEWDEP TIMENEWARR TIME
BW 217BARBADOS – TRINIDAD12:10 PM1:10 PM
BW 443BARBADOS – TRINIDAD1:40 PM2:40 PM
BW 438TRINIDAD – GRENADA4:45 PM5:25 PM
BW 439 OF MONDAY JUL 01GRENADA – TRINIDADSUN, JUN 30 6:05 PMSUN, JUN 30 6:45 PM
BW 406TRINIDAD – BARBADOS7:30 AM8:30 AM
BW 407BARBADOS – TRINIDAD9:30 AM10:30 AM
BW 558TRINIDAD – BARBADOS12:00 PM1:00 PM
BARBADOS – NEW YORK2:00 PM6:50 PM
     

CANCELLED FLIGHT SECTORS FOR SUNDAY, JUNE 30

**Note the airline has already begun the re-accommodation of affected passengers on consolidated services**

FLIGHTROUTESTATUSRE-ACCOMMODATED FLIGHT
BW 216 RE-ROUTED TO OPERATE TRINIDAD-BARBADOS 
TRINIDAD – OGLE PAXS TO BE RE-ACCOMMODATED ON NEXT AVAILABLE SERVICE 
BARBADOS – OGLE
BW 217OGLE- BARBADOS PAXS TO BE RE-ACCOMMODATED ON NEXT AVAILABLE SERVICE 
OGLE – TRINIDAD
BW 442TRINIDAD – BARBADOSPAXS RE-ACCOMMODATED   BW 406DEP TIME –7:30 AM – June 30    
BW 200BARBADOS – ST VINCENT PAXS TO BE RE-ACCOMMODATED ON NEXT AVAILABLE SERVICE 
BW 201ST VINCENT – BARBADOSPAXS TO BE RE-ACCOMMODATED ON NEXT AVAILABLE SERVICE
BW 232BARBADOS – GRENADAPAXS TO BE RE-ACCOMMODATED ON NEXT AVAILABLE SERVICE
BW 233GRENADA – BARBADOSPAXS TO BE RE-ACCOMMODATED ON NEXT AVAILABLE SERVICE
BW 212TRINIDAD – TOBAGOPAXS TO BE RE-ACCOMMODATED ON NEXT AVAILABLE SERVICE
TRINIDAD – BARBADOSPAXS RE-ACCOMMODATEDBW 406DEP TIME –7:30 AM – June 30 
TOBAGO – BARBADOSPAXS TO BE RE-ACCOMMODATED ON NEXT AVAILABLE SERVICE
BW 213BARBADOS – TOBAGO PAXS TO BE RE-ACCOMMODATED ON NEXT AVAILABLE SERVICE
BARBADOS – TRINIDAD
TOBAGO – TRINIDAD
BW 448TRINIDAD – BARBADOSPAXS RE-ACCOMMODATEDBW 406DEP TIME –7:30 AM – June 30 
     

CANCELLED FLIGHT SECTORS FOR MONDAY, JULY 1

FLIGHTROUTESTATUSRE-ACCOMMODATED FLIGHT
BW 445BARBADOS – TRINIDADPAXS TO BE RE-ACCOMMODATED ON NEXT AVAILABLE SERVICE

The airline has reachedout to the affected passengers, who will be re-accommodated on the next available services.

Customers traveling between June 30 and July 1, whose plans are impacted by flight disruptions due the passing of Hurricane Beryl, may rebook without change fees, subject to the following conditions:

  1. Waiver of all fees for tickets rebooked in the same cabin.
  2. Passengers may be rebooked on any service up to July 28, 2024, with no penalty.
  3. ALL changes MUST be made through Caribbean Airlines Call Centre or at a Caribbean Airlines Ticket Office.
  4. Caribbean Airlines WILL NOT be responsible for transportation to/from an alternate airport or hotel/overnight expenses incurred by affected passengers.

Customers are encouraged to register for real-time flight notifications and updates via https://www.caribbean-airlines.com/#/caribbean-flight-notifications.

Flight status is also available via the FLIGHT STATUS tab on the Caribbean Airlines homepage on www.caribbean-airlines.com

Customers may also visit www.caribbean-airlines.com, download the Caribbean Airlines Mobile app, and check the social media pages (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) for the latest updates.

RELATED ARTICLES

© Newsco Ltd. 2022