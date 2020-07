Spread the love













Trinidadian carrier Caribbean Airlines will make a welcome return to Antigua next week as the region continues to reopen to international travellers.

The airline will restart operations linking VC Bird International Airport to Kingston, Jamaica, and Barbados on July 25.

There will be flights on Saturdays and Sundays to and from both destinations.

The state-owned Piarco-based carrier employs more than 1,700 people and is the largest airline in the Caribbean.