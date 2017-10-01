Cargo plane accident at VC Bird International Airprot

October 1, 2017 OBSERVER Media The Big Stories No comments
New Story

A cargo plane that has been carrying relief supplies to St. Maarten is now parked indefinitely on the side of the runway at the V.C Bird International airport.

The unscheduled stayover in Antigua is due to an accident that occurred yesterday while the plane was taxiing to park.

Antonov Airlines is a Ukrainian cargo company that operates international charter services in the world of oversized cargo.

A reliable source at the airport has told OBSERVER media that it was around 5 pm on Saturday that the cargo clipped one of its wings on a light pole as was turning to park.

The source says the damage is quite significant. He has described it as a big gash as the tip of the wing.

He also says that efforts were made, unsuccessfully, to repair the damage on Saturday.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.