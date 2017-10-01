Cargo plane accident at VC Bird International Airprot

New Story

A cargo plane that has been carrying relief supplies to St. Maarten is now parked indefinitely on the side of the runway at the V.C Bird International airport.

The unscheduled stayover in Antigua is due to an accident that occurred yesterday while the plane was taxiing to park.

Antonov Airlines is a Ukrainian cargo company that operates international charter services in the world of oversized cargo.

A reliable source at the airport has told OBSERVER media that it was around 5 pm on Saturday that the cargo clipped one of its wings on a light pole as was turning to park.

The source says the damage is quite significant. He has described it as a big gash as the tip of the wing.

He also says that efforts were made, unsuccessfully, to repair the damage on Saturday.