Car vandal who blamed rum is jailed

By Latrishka Thomas

“Me mussa min have in me rum,” a man told the court yesterday as he explained why he destroyed a man’s car last week.

On the afternoon of June 7, Daniel Joseph was caught on camera as he struck a Honda Civic parked on South Street, St John’s.

At around 2.30pm, the owner of the vehicle parked his car, locked it and went to work. About an hour later he was notified that someone had done serious damage to the car.

He rushed to the location and found that both windshields and both windows on the right had been shattered. Air had also been released from both tyres on the left side of the vehicle.

He reported the matter to the police who were able to identify the perpetrator though footage from a nearby residence.

Officers searched for the defendant and found him on Popeshead Street.

He was arrested, charged and brought to court yesterday where he admitted to causing $3,200 worth of damage to the complainant’s vehicle.

When Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh asked the defendant the reason for vandalising the car, he said, “He and six more man jump me. Me mussa min have in me rum and the incident mussa come back in my mind.”

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Charles Livingstone was jailed for nine months for damaging a window and a door at his mother’s home.

The incident occurred at around 3am on June 9 in Potters Village.

Livingstone’s mother contacted the police and informed them that her son came to the house waving a cutlass and damaged a window and door before heading to an abandoned house where he began making noise.

The defendant, a repeat offender, was sent to prison.

