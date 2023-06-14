Car fraud case to head to High Court

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

The case of a man who allegedly scammed a car dealership has been added to the High Court’s docket for the September assizes.

Yesterday, a representative from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions tendered more than 20 pieces of evidence that may be used against Dylan Simon if he denies the serious criminal charges against him.

The defendant was employed by Hadeed Motors in Old Parham Road from 1998 until 2020 as a clerk and sales representative.

It is believed that while executing his duties he obtained a car through the dealership illegally.

He is charged with money laundering, two counts of forgery, falsification of accounts, larceny, two counts of uttering and fraudulent conversation.

According to reports, in December 2019 a customer wanted to trade his X-Trail valued at $62,000 for a BMW.

He reportedly went to the dealership and began the process by making a $20,000 deposit.

Sometime later he is said to have finalised the trade, handing over his jeep and a bank draft to the defendant.

It is alleged that the dealership never received the vehicle because the defendant instead forged change of ownership forms putting the vehicle in his own name.

The accused is also alleged to have sold the vehicle to another party.

Simon’s case could be called any time after September 2023 for him to be arraigned. If he denies the charges, he will stand trial before a High Court judge.