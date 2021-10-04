Car crash victim remembered as a witty, friendly young lady

Family and friends of Amaya Yearwood shared photos on social media as they remember her life following a fatal car crash on Saturday. (Social media photos)

By Makeida Antonio

An outpouring of grief and condolences flooded social media in the aftermath of a tragic car crash which took the life of one of Antigua and Barbuda’s bright, young residents.

Acting Assistant Superintendent of Police Frankie Thomas confirmed that 22-year-old Amaya Yearwood of Cedar Grove was pronounced dead at Sir Lester Bird Medical Center around 8:40 pm on Saturday following an accident on Friars Hill Road.

The Police PRO said that Yearwood was the driver of a Toyota Mark X motor car, A60504, and was travelling south to north along Friars Hill Road when she lost control of the vehicle in the vicinity of the Sir Wright F George Police Academy. The vehicle veered to the eastern side of the road, flipped and ended up facing east. The wreckage was removed from the scene and taken to Police Headquarters.

While investigations remain ongoing, family and friends who were shocked by the incident turned to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to Yearwood, who worked at the Caribbean Union Bank and was the Treasurer of the Antigua and Barbuda Youth Council, an arm of the Department of Youth Affairs.

Member of Parliament for St George, Dean Jonas, told Observer that Yearwood was a bright young lady who played an instrumental role on the Youth Council and her vibrant spirit positively impacted the members of her community.

“Her mother is Lisa-Ann Yearwood, who still lives in Potters, so this is a very tragic thing. The entire Potters community is touched by this because this young lady was well known across the length and breadth of this community. This is a very serious blow to all of us,” Jonas expressed yesterday.

Jonas said that the family is mourning the loss of Amaya and this tragic event took the life of a really young person.

“I’ve been able to speak to both Lisa and [her grandfather Guy Yearwood] this morning and I know that they are still in shock over this. Nobody expected this at all. I don’t know what else to say; this is very shocking to me and others in this community,” he said.

The mother of the deceased sought to inform her Facebook friends of her daughter’s death thus: “As I have a mixed group of Facebook friends and those outside of Antigua who may have known Amaya as a toddler – Last night Amaya was in a car accident and passed away. The almighty knows best,” Lisa-Ann wrote.

Another family member wrote: “I am still not able to properly process what happened. All I know is that I will dearly miss you. You meant so much to me and more. I love you. Sleep in peace my chiney-eyed princess”.

Yearwood’s teachers, former classmates and friends remembered her as a ‘kind’ individual and her smile was described as being ‘infectious’, one that could lift one’s mood and brighten any room she entered.

Former principal of Clare Hall Secondary School, Mrs Ezra Greene tagged Yearwood in a post which said, “Love you with all my heart”, while one of her former teachers used the words “cheerful” and “friendly” to describe Yearwood.

“She had a good heart. Witty, a deep thinker, and someone who would listen and respond appropriately. She always made sure everyone around her was smiling. Eager to uplift your spirit,” the teacher reflected in his post.

Many of Yearwood’s childhood friends and former classmates who have called her an ‘angel’ shared school photos and memories from primary school all the way up to Antigua and Barbuda Institute of Technology, from where she graduated in 2019.

Yearwood recently celebrated her 22nd birthday on September 19, is the country’s latest road fatality.