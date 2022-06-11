Cannabis seized￼

- Advertisement -

More than 55 pounds of cannabis has been seized in three separate discoveries at the country’s main ports of entry.

Drug operations between police and Customs officers on Thursday saw 26.5 pounds of the controlled drug seized at the airport in two separate shipments.

At Deep Water Harbour, another 29 pounds of cannabis was found in a barrel with food items.

The drugs are estimated to be worth EC$359,000.

Both law enforcement agencies are said to be investigating.