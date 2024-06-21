Cancer Centre’s new owners evaluating equipment ahead of facility’s reopening

- Advertisement -

By Robert Andre Emmanuel

[email protected]

The investment group now in charge of the Cancer Centre Eastern Caribbean is reportedly looking to carry out an assessment of the equipment at the facility, which the government hopes to see re-open within the coming months.

The Michael’s Mount-based centre, which has been closed since April 2023, was officially sold last week to US-based investors for EC$13 million, according to Prime Minister Gaston Browne who announced the completion of the sale over the weekend.

According to the PM, the sale of the equipment has not yet taken place as it was only the building which was part of the deal.

During the weekly post-Cabinet press conference yesterday, Chief of Staff in the Prime Minister’s Office, Ambassador Lionel Hurst, gave an update on the negotiations for the equipment.

“The new owners are assessing the value of the old equipment; some of them are very antiquated because a new model has improved the accuracy.

“So those that can be repaired … will be repaired by the new owners and those that cannot be repaired will be replaced, so they are taking on a responsibility to ensure that the Cancer Centre can function,” Hurst said.

Cancer patients have been eagerly awaiting news of the centre’s reopening as it offered convenient access to treatment for local and regional patients before its closure. Its absence has meant patients in need of radiotherapy in particular must travel overseas for several weeks, away from their families and emotional support systems, and at significant financial cost.

Hurst said the government is unsure of when the facility will be reopened, but said that they are willing to give the new owners a few months to complete their assessments.