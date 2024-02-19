Canadian trio pulls out of crematorium venture over issues with gov’t’s handling of talks

- Advertisement -

“At the core of our concerns is the unfortunate breach of confidentiality that resulted in the leaking of our detailed business proposal to the media.”

That was the central message shared by the CYW International team to our newsroom over the weekend, explaining their intention to withdraw from the crematorium project.

For months, the government has expressed its intention to see the construction of a crematorium on Antigua and Barbuda to help alleviate the burden on its public cemeteries to continue to find land to bury loved ones.

With around 10 deaths each week and with an ever-expanding and aging population, the government had even moved to redeveloping the land at Tomlinson’s to offer for spaces for burial.

Originally, the government had turned to the two local funeral homes to assist but the administration later told reporters that the cost of operating the facility seemed to have cooled interest from their owners.

The project, had it been successful, would have the first of its kind on the island after numerous crematoriums have been established in other Caribbean territories.

However, in what the three Canadian women of Antiguan descent said was not a light decision and was made with careful consideration, their confidence to execute this initiative has dimmed.

To the entrepreneurs, the leaking of the business plan “not only compromised the integrity of the project but also publicly exposed sensitive information that was intended for government’s eyes only. Such an act has significantly undermined the trust we had placed in this process”.

Additionally, they cite the lack of effective communication as another reason, calling it “disheartening.”

Since the start of the month, numerous statements made by top government officials to the media had been frequently rejected by the women.

Some of these statements included Health Minister Sir Molwyn Joseph’s suggestion that a proposal had not been submitted to the government, but this was refuted by the women when Observer media followed up to confirm the truthfulness of the statement later that same day.

“Despite our efforts to engage in constructive dialogue to address the issues at hand, the responses we have received had been through the media, leaving us in a state of uncertainty and frustration,” they wrote.

“The cumulative effect of these experiences had led to a palpable sense of disrespect towards us as investors.”

Last week, Observer reported that talks were progressing with the investors after Cabinet said it was studying a detailed blueprint from the three Toronto-based women.

Shelley Challenger, Minnelle Williams and Shari Yearwood have several decades’ experience in the crematorium industry and had said they were willing to invest whatever capital was needed to make the plans a reality.

The media was informed that the women were ready to capitalise on the venture with US$3.5 million.

The women said that they hoped that lessons will be learned from this experience to ensure more positive outcomes for future investments.

The Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, Lionel Hurst rubbished those suggestions made by the investors in a response to Observer media’s request for comment, stating that he could not think of any harm that would have befallen the project because the investors’ document was shared.

He dubbed it a “faulty excuse”, adding that government’s assessments of the project’s profitability had led them to believe the women did not have sufficient capital nor likely revenues to support the venture.

Meanwhile, the government will be searching for new investors to assist with their crematorium initiative, after the health minister recently encouraged others who are interested in investing in a crematorium to submit their proposals to the government.

It was expected that amendments to facilitate the use of cremation in the country would go before Parliament soon.