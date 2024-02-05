Canadian tourist drowns in Mamora Bay during vacation

- Advertisement -

In a heartbreaking turn of events, an 86-year-old Canadian woman tragically lost her life just two days into what was meant to be a peaceful vacation whilst swimming at Mamora Bay.

The incident occurred on Sunday February 4, around 11 am, when the elderly tourist, who had been enjoying her stay at a resort with her husband since February 2, ventured into the waters for a swim.

Regrettably, complications arose during her swim, transforming the leisurely activity into an emergency situation.

First responders rushed the woman to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre, but despite their efforts, she was pronounced dead.

Local authorities are currently engaged in an investigation to ascertain the details surrounding the incident.

A post-mortem examination has been scheduled to pinpoint the precise cause of the elderly woman’s untimely death.

Updates on the case will be provided as soon as they become available.