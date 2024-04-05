Canadian teams continue to dominate in Gillian Brazier tournament

- Advertisement -

Canada’s Maple Mauraders recorded a second straight win in the 2024 Gillian Brazier Women’s Basketball Tournament when, on Wednesday, they beat Wings by 20 points, winning 56-36 at the JSC basketball complex.

Kiera Aikman led the scoring for the Canadians with 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Nora Miller contributed to the winning effort with 13 points, while Melissa Haywood led the scoring for Wings with 16 points and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, in a battle between Canadian teams, Ravens defeated Stingers 81-67 in the feature contest.

Maeve McSwiggan led the charge for Ravens with 22 points while Maya Bell and Sydney Cowan both sank 14 points. Bell also snatched 10 rebounds and dished six rebounds while Cowan grabbed 10 rebounds and had seven assists. Genevieve Stephens also contributed to the triumph with 12 points.

In a losing effort, Alexa Burtenshaw scored 19 points while Jodie-Rachel Pierre sank 13 points and bagged 14 rebounds. Talya McNarry contributed with 12 points.