Canada institutes new measures in processing permanent resident applications for Caribbean nationals

OTTAWA, (CMC) – The Canadian immigration agency – Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), has instituted new measures in processing permanent resident applications for Caribbean and other immigrants.

“We know that applying to immigrate to Canada is a life changing event, and we understand how frustrating it can be when applications take longer than expected. That’s why we have made changes to improve the experience for some permanent resident clients,” said IRCC in a statement.

“Now, clients will have a more accurate idea of how long processing of their immigration application may take for several permanent resident business lines,” it added.

On July 31, IRCC said it began using an improved method to estimate processing times for some new permanent residence applications.

It said the processing times are projected, “and tell applicants how long we expect most applications to take under normal circumstances if submitted today.”

With this change in effect, IRCC said it is able to better estimate how long some new permanent residence applications will take, based on several factors, including the number of current applications waiting to be processed and the volume of admissions allowed each year under the multi-year immigration levels plan.

Over the past few years, IRCC said it has made “significant progress in reducing processing times and inventories across many permanent resident categories, all the while meeting the ever-increasing demand for visitor visas, and work and study permits.”