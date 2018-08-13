Canada institutes new measures in processing permanent resident applications for Caribbean nationals

August 13, 2018 CMC The Big Stories No comments
New Story

OTTAWA, (CMC) – The Canadian immigration agency –  Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), has instituted new measures in processing permanent resident applications for Caribbean and other immigrants. 

“We know that applying to immigrate to Canada is a life changing event, and we understand how frustrating it can be when applications take longer than expected. That’s why we have made changes to improve the experience for some permanent resident clients,” said IRCC in a statement. 

“Now, clients will have a more accurate idea of how long processing of their immigration application may take for several permanent resident business lines,” it added. 

On July 31, IRCC said it began using an improved method to estimate processing times for some new permanent residence applications. 

It said the processing times are projected, “and tell applicants how long we expect most applications to take under normal circumstances if submitted today.” 

With this change in effect, IRCC said it is able to better estimate how long some new permanent residence applications will take, based on several factors, including the number of current applications waiting to be processed and the volume of admissions allowed each year under the multi-year immigration levels plan. 

Over the past few years, IRCC said it has made “significant progress in reducing processing times and inventories across many permanent resident categories, all the while meeting the ever-increasing demand for visitor visas, and work and study permits.”
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.