Canada-based female entrepreneurs to invest in country’s first crematorium

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

Two female entrepreneurs, Shelley Challenger and Minnelle Williams, from Canada have offered to undertake the construction of a crematorium in Antigua and Barbuda, potentially alleviating the pressures on local funeral homes to store bodies.

The businesswomen, both reportedly of Antiguan descent, work together at the New Haven Funeral Centre, ‘Canada’s Largest Black Owned Funeral Centre’ and have won numerous awards for their funeral services in Canada, including the 2019 Award of Excellence in Economic Development.

Challenger is an acclaimed licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer with over a decade of experience, who has earned many accolades for her talents and wealth of knowledge, according to the organization’s website.

Williams has been a licensed Funeral Director for over 20 years and hosts a bi-weekly live conversation on experiences in the funeral industry.

According to Chief of Staff in the Prime Minister’s Office Lionel Hurst, the two have committed to spend more than US$250,000 on the construction of the facility and shipping of equipment to the island, alleviating the financial support that the government will provide toward the plan.

“These two women are indicating that it is best to have the crematorium as close as possible to the cemetery in the event families would wish to bury the remains rather than take them home.

“In so far as government’s input is concerned, [it might be] a long-term lease on the land within the cemetery or very close by,” he said.

Meanwhile, the government will continue to push for legislative amendments to ensure that crematoriums could be easily established on island.

Minnelle Williams, New Haven Funeral Services’ Pre-Planning Funeral Director Shelley Challenger, New Haven Funeral Services’ Vice President and Funeral Director

Previously, it was reported that funeral homes were more open to establishing their own crematoriums, however, it was expressed by Hurst that, due to a number of factors, the interest from the funeral homes had cooled.

“If you invest over $250,000 in a crematorium and you use it only three times a year at a cost a little more than $1,000 each time, and you will see that the return on investment is zero, and so there is a great reluctance to moving forward with a crematorium.

“And I believe that it also has to do with the amount of debt owed to them and if they had a zero-balance debt then I think they would be willing to take a risk,” Hurst said.

He added that there was going to be an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) on the viability of the crematorium and the entrepreneurs have indicated that they will consider the purchase of LNG-powered furnaces, as Antigua and Barbuda has been moving to be a player in that space.

“They were asked what energy source they will be using for the furnace, and they indicated that in Canada they were using gasoline … and it was indicated to them that LNG was less polluting,” he added.

Correction, November 7 2023: An earlier version of this article carried the incorrect logo for the local crematorium venture. This page has since been updated to remove that.