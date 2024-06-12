Campaigners fighting to overturn country’s anti-abortion laws

- Advertisement -

By Kenicia Francis

Local campaigners including gynecologist Dr Dane Abbott have launched a constitutional challenge against the country’s anti-abortion laws.

Attorney General Steadroy Benjamin confirmed to Observer that his office was served with legal papers on Monday morning.

Currently under the Offences of the Person Act, a woman who ends a pregnancy faces 10 years behind bars. Anyone who helps her faces two years in prison. The only exception by law is where the woman’s life is at risk.

Dr Abbott told Observer that the aim of the action is to, “Try to get the courts to rule that the law of 1861, a very old law, is unconstitutional.”

He explained that similar sentiments have been echoed throughout the Caribbean by a pressure group called ASPIRE.

“ASPIRE stands for Advocates for Safe Parenthood, Improving Reproductive Equity. We have groups in Trinidad, Guyana, St Lucia, Dominica. The group in Dominica has actually put forward a similar case to try to overturn the old abortion law there,” he said.

Some local campaigners have been calling for a change in legislation for years, saying a woman should have the right to choose.

Nurse Alexandrina Wong, executive director of campaign group Women Against Rape, stated, “Antigua Barbuda has many archaic laws … that need to be taken off the books altogether. They are a barrier to human life, livelihood, and one’s ability to thrive. The abortion law is one such law. We have seen women suffer, married women, single women suffer.

“We have had challenges with [women] being rape-assaulted by their own husband or intimate partner, strangers and have become pregnant. Their mental status has been affected considerably, they cannot function normally in the daily routine of society.”

Dr Abbott said the case is due to come before Antigua and Barbuda’s High Court in September.

However, their fight will not be an easy one as the subject remains highly contentious.

The Evangelical Association has said it will reject any attempts to legalise abortions in the twin island nation.

The President of the Alliance, Reverend Dr Olson Daniel, told Observer, “The Evangelical Alliance is of the very strong persuasion that what the Bible says is what we should live by – that somebody is not just somebody when they are born. They are from the very inception in the womb. This case was filed by a practitioner who, of course, if he’s given the rights to abortion, it will be for his or for their financial gain.

“Now, if our birth rate is less than two percent, it means that the nation would be underpopulated. If the death rate stays constant or escalates and the birth rate reduces, do the math, in the next 20, 30, 40 years, what’s the population going to be? Additionally, you also look at the whole idea of who will be continuing to support Social Security.”

Daniel said there have already been steps taken to show objection towards the repeal of the current abortion laws, which could also see peaceful protests.

Benjamin could not be reached for comment yesterday but he previously pledged that the government would defend its case.