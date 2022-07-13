Calypsonians vie for this year’s title￼

- Advertisement -

Dozens of calypsonians have been taking to the stage this week as competition heats up to be crowned this year’s Calypso Monarch.

The quarterfinals are being staged at Julees on the corner of Tanner and Cross streets, with the high-energy performances drawing in music fans from across the nation.

This year’s contest – long a staple of annual Carnival festivities – has a different format with two distinct categories, social commentary and bacchanal. Top prizes of $20,000 are up for grabs for each. (Photos by Johnny JnoBaptiste)