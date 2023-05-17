Calypso Tents set to open next month

- Advertisement -

The calypso fever may be spreading rapidly as fans gear up for Antigua and Barbuda’s Carnival and Calypso Tent season.

The Ministry of Education, Sports and Creative Industries in collaboration with the Calypso Sub-Committee has announced that the opening of the Calypso Tent season will start from June 2, 2023.

The Ministry is officially partnering with two Carnival Tents for the 2023 Carnival season — the Mason Brothers commence on Friday, June 2 and Sweet Benna Soca on Saturday, June 3.

Both will be operated out of Julees on Cross and Tanner streets.

Calypsonians desirous of participating in this year’s Calypso Monarch competition are required to register with the ministry and must register with one of the official Carnival tents for eligibility to participate in Calypso quarter and semifinals.

This year’s Tent season will operate for four weekends, with each weekend being adjudicated. This will give the calypsonians four opportunities to be judged with their best two scores used to qualify for the semifinals.

The ministry is therefore advising aspiring competitors that it is mandatory to commence performance from the first weekend of June 2 and 3 in order to comply with the pre-requisite judging process.

The ministry is also urging calypsonians to prepare to bring the bacchanal, commentary, politics and vibes to the “Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival”.

For registration for the tents with Mason Brothers, artistes are asked to contact Oneil Mason at 772 2400 or Junie for Sweet Benna at 774 0416.