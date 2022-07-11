Calypso Quarterfinals set for tonight and tomorrow night

- Advertisement -

Judges are looking for 18 from each round

Seventy-two calypsonians—36 in social commentary and 36 in bacchanal— will seek to get past the first round of elimination when the Ministry of Creative Industries and Innovation and the respective tents hold the Calypso Quarterfinals over a two-night period on July 12 and 13.

The venue is Julees on the corner of Tanner and Cross Streets. Admission is $20 each night. Showtime is 8pm.

This year’s competition will take on a new format, with two distinct contests—one for social commentary and the other for bacchanal—with a top prize of $20,000 for each.

But before the final, the judges will whittle down the numbers to almost half. Nineteen artistes will advance from each category to the semifinals. The order of appearance on night one is as follows: