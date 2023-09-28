Calvin Ayre Foundation helps fly accident survivor to Cayman Islands

- Advertisement -

The Calvin Ayre Foundation (CAF) again came to the aid of an accident survivor, Andy Edwards, whose world almost came to a crashing halt after his bus collided with a truck on May 4 on the Sir Sydney Walling Highway.

According to media reports, the truck was heading west on the highway and attempted to overtake, but lost control and collided with Edwards’ vehicle, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The 48-year-old self-employed bus driver’s legs were pinned under the dashboard, resulting in severe injuries to both his legs. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was advised to seek orthopaedic surgery overseas by doctors at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

Andy Edwards and medical team (Photo by Sandy Chaia Bahri, Reva Air Ambulance representative)

According to CAF’s Media Relations Specialist, Jamilla Kirwan, in addition to education, sports and social development, one of CAF’s giving pillars is emergency response. She said the cost for a medical air ambulance poses an extreme challenge for most people who find themselves in unfortunate circumstances such as this.

“Andy’s flight was a little over US$40,000,” she explained. “I can just imagine how daunting it must have been to be under such intense pain and still have to consider where the money for air lift would come from.”

According to Kirwan, Andy was accepted by a medical facility in the Cayman Islands, where he will undergo orthopaedic surgery.

“We are pleased to have assisted Andy with this gift of restoring his mobility,” Kirwan said. “In fact, he was air lifted right in time for the September 25 acceptance deadline.”

Kirwan extended continued prayers to Edwards during this challenging time, on behalf of the Calvin Ayre Foundation and Ambassador Calvin Ayre.

Media Relations Specialist (Calvin Ayre Foundation) Jamilla Kirwan