Calvin Ayre Foundation Donates Laptops to the Ministry of Health

In addition to over EC$4 million worth of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) being donated to the Ministry of Health, the Calvin Ayre Foundation (CAF), has made a further contribution of 20 high-quality laptops to the Ministry, valued at EC$87,000.

According to Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Ena Dalso Henry, the timely donation is critical to the Ministry’s ability to manage data collection and field reporting by frontline health workers.

“On behalf of the Ministry,” Henry said, “I wish to convey our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for Mr Ayre’s very generous contribution to the government, to assist with our response during this health emergency.”

Ayre, a technology specialist himself, said he hoped the laptop donation will assist greatly with technological advancements within the ministry.