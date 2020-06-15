Calls made for sporting icon to be knighted

Spread the love













By Carlena Knight

Following an interview with sport stalwart, Stanfield “Shipwreck” Joseph, a call has been made by many individuals in the sporting and political arena for Joseph to be honoured for his longstanding contribution to sports in the country.

One such political influence is Anthony “Tones” Stuart of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) who last Friday called for the government to bestow a knighthood on Joseph.

“It’s very clear to the nation of Antigua and Barbuda that you are more than deserving of the accolades you are getting today,” Stuart said on the Good Morning JoJo Sports Show.

“I want to make a call to our dear Prime Minister Gaston Browne — because I heard him mention recently that he is going to bestow a knighthood on the Honourable Molwyn Joseph — but the amount of persons that have said that you have touched their lives that you pushed and made them good men and women, I am saying to the Honourable Gaston Browne, today, that Stanfield “Shipwreck” Joseph deserves no less an honour than a knighthood coming up in this year’s Independence celebration.”

Stuart, a former player and past president of Empire, stood firm in his point that the contributions of this sporting icon should also be recognised as well as politicians.

“It can’t be that politicians alone are honoured in this country with every edifice named after a politician, every knighthood — the highest honour — is given to a politician. So, Shipwreck I am making that call on your behalf. I know you are a very humble man and you will say it’s alright and I am sure there are many persons who are listening who would agree that not after you pass and gone from this Earth, you deserve it now. You deserve it now that you can walk on that red carpet so that we can be calling you Sir Stanfield Shipwreck Joseph.”

Shipwreck is a former Empire player turned official for the team. He is also the organizer one of the country’s most successful football leagues, the Shipwreck league, where several national male and female footballers have passed through.

He is also a member of the British Empire having received an award for his work in sports and has also toured with the Antigua and Barbuda National Cricket Team as the equipment manager.

Joseph is known for his work in mobilizing transportation for not only local, but international athletes.

A call was also made for the King George V grounds to be renamed in Joseph’s honour.