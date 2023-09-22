Calls for water security in agriculture and increased budget support

- Advertisement -

By Elesha George

The Director of Agriculture has called for heightened attention to water security in agriculture as the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) unveils its medium-term plan for 2022 to 2026.

Gregory Bailey emphasised that access to water is a key component in bolstering national food security and outlined a multi-faceted approach to tackle the issue.

“In the Antigua and Barbuda context, this will require better integration of renewable energy, rain water harvesting, creative ways of utilising reverse osmosis technologies and the introduction of normal water production and storage technologies.

“These however have to be supported by complementary technologies which promulgate water use efficiency at the community and at farm level,” Bailey explained.

National Specialist for IICA in Antigua and Barbuda, Craig Thomas, underscored the significance of this initiative, pointing out that food imports have consistently accounted for less than two percent of the country’s GDP.

From January to September 2022, imports amounted to over $265 million. Thomas stressed that while Antigua and Barbuda relies on tourism, it can specialise in producing select commodities to reduce its reliance on imports.

“We are a tourist destination island, we cannot produce everything, however, we can specialise and we produce at a higher level for selective commodities that will help to adjust that,” he insisted.

Antigua and Barbuda faces a unique challenge as one of the driest countries in the Caribbean. Thomas noted that, except for the rainy months of October and November, the rest of the year is relatively dry.

However, he expressed optimism that with innovation and technology, the nation could overcome this challenge.

Thomas said focus to date has been on agro-processing, growing priority crops like onions, sweet potatoes, carrot, cassava, coconut and cucurbits, as well as increasing livestock production, poultry, fisheries, pork and goat.

“We are known to be a dry country. However, with innovation and technology I think we can surpass that,” he remarked.

Thomas also highlighted the need for increased government support for the agriculture industry, stating, “We continue to receive a piece of the pie annually through the budget but hopefully next year’s budget we can see agriculture getting a bigger piece of the pie.”

To address the water scarcity issue and other obstacles, IICA has been collaborating with government, including the ministries of agriculture, fisheries, and the department of the environment. One such obstacle is zonal planning, which often separates agricultural lands from residential plots, creating logistical challenges for farmers.

These remarks were made during the 2023 accountability seminar, where Thomas presented the organisation’s 2022 annual report and its four-year medium-term plan to enhance the agricultural industry in Antigua and Barbuda.

IICA plays a crucial role in supporting 12 countries, including Antigua and Barbuda, in modernising their rural sectors and promoting food security.