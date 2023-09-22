Calls for more training to help local workers attain higher positions in hospitality

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

Better training opportunities are needed to help more local hospitality workers develop their skills and attain higher positions in the industry.

That was the word from Deputy General Secretary of the Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union (ABWU), Chester Hughes, while speaking at a state of the tourism industry press conference yesterday.

He stressed that whilst the availability of management courses at the University of the West Indies Five Islands and the Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute are worthy of praise, more short courses should be provided to attract those reluctant to formally re-enter the classroom.

With short courses, he proposed that those who already have skills within the industry could gain further training and certification to rise up the ranks and fill roles that tend to be frequented by non-nationals.

Chairperson of the Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute (ABHTI), Shirlene Nibbs, agreed that whilst they do have numerous course options already available, there is potential for collaborating with other organisations to tailor training for local hospitality workers to fill positions in upper management.

Nibbs pointed to the already existent Service Ambassador course – that was created upon request by the Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board for training taxi operators – and also a course made for the Antigua Trades and Labour Union to help educate their workers.

Nibbs expressed an urgent need for lecturers in the required fields, and said discussions have already begun with the Chairman of the Antigua and Barbuda Hotel and Tourism Association (ABHTA), Craig Marshall, regarding sourcing individuals with the requisite experience.

She also offered her services to train them to be able to impart their knowledge and experience onto others to ensure that they are adequately equipped to fulfil their roles as lecturers at the ABHTI.

Nibbs added that resources and funding are required to ensure the successful implementation of these projects, and said she hoped that the ABWU and ABHTA would be willing to assist in that regard.

The conference also featured addresses from Minister of Tourism Charles Fernandez, Chairman of the ABHTA Board of Directors Craig Marshall, Tourism Authority CEO Colin James, and other tourism officials who offered insight into the current state of the industry, and projections for the season ahead.