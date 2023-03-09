Calls for legal reform to combat online abuse

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

Resident British Commissioner Lindsy Thompson called for legislative reform to address online abuses as part of a plethora of discussion points raised at the Directorate of Gender Affairs’ DigitALL Summit.

As part of International Women’s Day celebrations yesterday, the department staged a summit based on the theme of the day: ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’.

According to the United Nations, when “women are unable to access the internet and do not feel safe online, they are unable to develop the necessary digital skills to engage in digital spaces, which diminishes their opportunities to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) related fields,” which High Commissioner Thompson noted in her remarks.

The United Nations’ theme for International Women’s Day 2023 is ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’ (Photo via UN website)

“We need an environment and education that breaks down to women’s participation in tech, we also need legislation to change … here in Antigua and Barbuda and across the world, that protects people when they are online.

“Whilst men are far more likely to face abuse and threats online, when abuse and threats affect women they are more of a devastating nature,” she said.

The High Commissioner also noted that less than a third of the world’s workforce in technology is made up of women.

This was also referenced by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Wellness, the Environment and Social Transformation, Sarah Stuart, during her remarks.

“Fewer women and girls in STEM mean that these fields perpetuate exclusionary practices that do not advance gender equality … we will continue to push for a world where women and girls see themselves in the world of STEM and contributors to the technological advancements that benefit society,” Stuart noted.

The theme ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’ recognises and celebrates the women and girls who are championing the advancement of transformative technology and digital education.

Project Officer within the Directorate of Gender Affairs, Ashlea Ambris, noted that “participation of women, girls and other marginalised groups in technology can result in more creative solutions and has greater potential for innovations that meet women’s needs”.

Conversations among participants focused on highlighting local entrepreneurs and innovators in technology including a panel discussion with Chaneil Imhoff of AVADA Digital, and Raena Bird of Chattabox.