Calls for change in Covid testing criteria

Another prominent medical doctor has suggested health authorities change the criteria for Covid testing.

Urologist Dr Dwyane “Baba” Thwaites told state media that health officials have been testing people who show symptoms of the dreaded virus along with their family members.

But, he warned, more and more people are testing positive without showing any signs. “People are walking around with the disease and don’t know. If we test more we can pick up, we can isolate and we can get out of this,” he said.

“Some people are asymptomatic carriers and some are even super-spreaders. We should do more testing. That way we can isolate and keep people away,” the doctor stated.

Thwaites urged residents to stick to guidelines regarding facemask wearing, sanitising of hands and social distancing to limit the spread.