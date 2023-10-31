Callan Shooters blow away Police in Business Basketball League

- Advertisement -

The Callan Shooters whipped Police by 53 points in Sunday night’s encounter in the Cool and Smooth Joma Caribbean Business Basketball League at the JSC Sports Complex.

Jaylele Joseph played like a crazed man sinking 45 points, with teammate Warren Bogle shooting 30 points. Ivan Daley and Javon Simon had 17 and 12 points respectively for the law men.

In the earlier match in the evening, H Wright Promotions edged Eye Mobile Vision Care in the mid- table clash winning 72-71. Adrian Carnegie of the Promotions team was the top scorer with 20 points, with teammates Sharife Sergeant, Molefi Joseph and Shaquille Kelly adding 18, 16 and 13 points respectively. Eye Mobile’s Tahjaron Davis scored the most -16 points.

The final game of the evening saw Health First Pharmacy Fearless Crew beat Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre 54-41. Errol Quallis top scored with 19 points for the winners, whereas Baldwin Anthony scored 19 points for the losers.

The matches that were slated for Saturday evening were postponed and will be played Tuesday, November 31, with the Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board and Richie’s Shooters clashing to see who will possibly be named 2023 Champions.

Sandals will also play against H Wright Promotions, and a win for them could also give them the title.