Call for men to assume more meaningful roles within the family structure

Men are being encouraged to embrace their roles within their families and to provide a nurturing environment for their children.

This is according to Executive Member of the Caribbean Male Action Network (CARIMEN) and Gender Advocate, Daryl George.

George said that for far too long men have been perceived as just providers or breadwinners in their families.

The gender advocate was part of a special Big Issues panel that focussed on the role of fathers in society, on the occasion of Father’s Day.

Another contributor, Naik Phillip, a father of two, stated that it is important that children know that they are supported by their fathers.

The panel also discussed mental health support for men who are willing to accept help.

Steven Lyn, fatherhood advocate and one of the founders of the Caribbean Fatherhood Network, revealed that this will be top of the agenda of a new programme his team will be spearheading.