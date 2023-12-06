Call for food vendor applications at UNSIDS4 Conference in Antigua

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation, and Investment is pleased to announce the opening of applications for food vendor booths at the upcoming UNSIDS4 Conference.

The conference is scheduled to take place from May 27th to 30th, 2024, at the AUA Conference Center, St John’s, Antigua.

The fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS4) will address the theme “Charting the course toward resilient prosperity.”

It aims to assess the capability of SIDS to achieve sustainable development, including the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals. The conference will produce an intergovernmental agreed, focused, forward-looking, and action-oriented political outcome document.

Anticipating approximately 5000 attendees from around the world, the event promises a global gathering in Antigua for this highly-anticipated conference. However, please note that vendor space is limited, and all applicants must undergo a UN-approved certification process.

Application forms are available at the Ministry of Tourism on Queen Elizabeth Highway, Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 2 pm.

Alternatively, you can download the forms at https://www.visitantiguabarbuda.com/ from December 7th.

Completed application forms must be submitted no later than Friday, January 5th, 2024, to the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation, and Investment.

For additional information, please contact 468-4070.