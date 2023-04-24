- Advertisement -

Announcing to the OECS member states of Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia and St. Vincent & the Grenadines the Call for Expressions of Interest to join the OAS Women Economic Empowerment (WEE) Project. This project targets women-owned and women-led Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and is designed to empower women to actively participate in and benefit from the digital economy and to build sustainable livelihoods.

By participating in this project, women entrepreneurs will have access to mechanisms and various opportunities for digitizing their businesses, building an online presence, accessing financial services, and accessing international markets, among others. Cutting-edge information on relevant topics for business development as well as mentoring programs will be provided and direct access to an MSME Clearinghouse which provides toolkits and resources to access the digital economy, financial opportunities and partnerships. A National Working Group has been established in each country made up of partner institutions to provide support to businesses.

MSME Women entrepreneurs operating within these member countries are invited to apply at https://forms.gle/E5h5GrVcVrxchsyi9. This registration link will remain open until April 27, 2023.

The better equipped our women entrepreneurs are the greater their impact on the economic growth and development of their families and communities.

The OAS WEE project encourages wide circulation to all eligible women. For more information, contact the Caribbean Project Manager, Lizra Fabien at [email protected]