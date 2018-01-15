Cades Bay skull belonged to a female

January 15, 2018 Headline No comments

(FILE PHOTO) Skeletal Remains found.

Police said the probe into the discovery of human skeletal remains have caused them to search the waters off Cades Bay for further possible evidence.

Inspector Elvis Cordice, head of the Police Forensic Department, told OBSERVER media yesterday that Dr. Reginald Murphy, local forensic archaeologist, has determined that the skull belonged to a female, between the ages of 16 and 25.

We know it’s a female and a young female, but we want to pin that age closer, so we are holding on, Cordice said.

He disclosed that divers surveyed the area on Saturday with the hope of scouring a quarter-mile perimeter on Sunday, once the weather allowed.

“We are trying to find a longer bone, where the DNA would be living in much longer, like a femur. I am basically standing by to see if the divers from the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force would go out… because we believe that body was out at sea at some point,” he said.

Two tourists, staying at South Coast Horizon Apartment in Cades Bay, discovered the remains of the deceased human being in the afternoon, on January 7, while hiking in the area. The find was reported to the police the next day and an investigation was launched.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.