Cades Bay skull belonged to a female

Police said the probe into the discovery of human skeletal remains have caused them to search the waters off Cades Bay for further possible evidence.

Inspector Elvis Cordice, head of the Police Forensic Department, told OBSERVER media yesterday that Dr. Reginald Murphy, local forensic archaeologist, has determined that the skull belonged to a female, between the ages of 16 and 25.

We know it’s a female and a young female, but we want to pin that age closer, so we are holding on, Cordice said.

He disclosed that divers surveyed the area on Saturday with the hope of scouring a quarter-mile perimeter on Sunday, once the weather allowed.

“We are trying to find a longer bone, where the DNA would be living in much longer, like a femur. I am basically standing by to see if the divers from the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force would go out… because we believe that body was out at sea at some point,” he said.

Two tourists, staying at South Coast Horizon Apartment in Cades Bay, discovered the remains of the deceased human being in the afternoon, on January 7, while hiking in the area. The find was reported to the police the next day and an investigation was launched.

