28 C
St John's
Wednesday, 17 November, 2021
Cabinet to meet with religious leaders

Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Cabinet has agreed to meet with Kingdom Leaders, the group of pastors who organized a recent 14-day prayer and fast in protest over the government’s vaccine mandates.

The group reportedly got the OK from Cabinet earlier today.

Five of the 34 pastors who signed the position paper condemning the vaccine rules levelled at both public and private sector workers plus schoolchildren over the age of 12 will be given an audience with government ministers.

According to reports, the Cabinet made the impromptu decision after the paper was hand delivered on Tuesday morning to the Secretary Konata Lee.

It is not clear what time the meeting will take place.

