Cabinet to amend restrictions for unvaccinated returning nationals

The Cabinet has agreed to allow unvaccinated nationals to return to Antigua and Barbuda.

Returning nationals will be required to take either a PCR test or a rapid antigen test within four days of departure to Antigua and must agree to spend 7 to 10 days in quarantine with a tracking bracelet.

They will also have to take another test prior to joining family and friends.

The discussions on relaxing the restrictions for returning nationals involved consultations with the Deputy Chief Medical Officer and the Chief Health Inspector.

Cabinet will announce when the changes to these travel protocols will take effect at a later date, according to Information Minister Melford Nicholas.