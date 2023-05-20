Cabinet spokesman says GG has no legal authority to call an inquiry into Antigua Airways

- Advertisement -

By Shermain Bique-Charles

[email protected]

Chief of Staff in the Office of the Prime Minister Lionel Max Hurst says the Governor General (GG) has no authority to call a public inquiry.

On Wednesday morning, a delegation of about ten people, including Opposition MPs, and members of the clergy, hand-delivered the petition signed by thousands of residents to Sir Rodney Williams.

“The law is very clear. The Governor-General has no authority to call an inquiry, and when a decision about an inquiry has been made, it is the Cabinet that makes that decision and advises the Governor-General so that he can sign the necessary documents. But the Governor-General himself cannot act,” Hurst said on Thursday during the Cabinet weekly press briefing

Furthermore, he said the Opposition UPP is fully aware that the GG does not have any authority to call an inquiry into any matter in Antigua and Barbuda.

“The authority rests with the Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda. An inquiry is an extraordinarily expensive undertaking, and it would take, I suppose, several million dollars. The Governor General does not have millions of dollars at his disposal to summon an inquiry,” Hurst said.

Calling it a public relations campaign, Hurst said that the idea to present the Governor-General with a matter that they know cannot be handled by him “is just showmanship and politics, which has nothing at all to do with substance…The authority rests with the Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda.”

Thousands of people indicated that they want the inquiry to clear the country’s name, in what the UPP has said has become a regional and worldwide issue for Antigua and Barbuda.

Antigua Airways operated several chartered flights to Antigua and Barbuda following an arrangement with the government

But that relationship is currently under review, and has been described as ‘defunct’ by Prime Minister Gaston Browne, after hundreds of West Africans were left stranded on the island by Antigua Airways and another flight from Lagos, which copied the route.

Subsequently, the Africans have been leaving the island, mainly illegally, to get to the United States.

One of their illegal escape trips turned tragic when the small fishing boat they were travelling on capsised just off of St Kitts, killing over a dozen of them.