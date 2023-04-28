Cabinet remains at loggerheads with Barbuda Council over land leases

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

In the latest development in the discord over Barbudan lands, the Cabinet noted its intent to officially repeal the Barbuda Land Act.

The Cabinet reported yesterday that it had examined a “paper written by the Solicitor General relating to dealings in land, as contemplated and espoused by the Barbuda Council”.

The issue of lands in Barbuda has been a decades-long political issue with the government arguing that it has the right under law to sell lands in Barbuda.

Reignited by the 2015 Paradise Found Act which nullified sections of the 2007 Barbuda Land Act, both sides seem unable to reach an agreement.

Several members of the Barbuda Council remain steadfast in their belief that land in Barbuda is owned in common and is not for sale, although they are not opposed to leasing.

However, the government continues to contend that the leasing of land by the Council itself is unlawful. Chief of Staff in the Prime Minister’s Office, Lionel Hurst, warned any person who bought a lease in such a way that it is void under law.

“They have no value, and you are going to lose your money as well as the land will be taken back from you,” Hurst threatened.

He explained that the government planned to quickly enact legislation to repeal the Barbuda Land Act, arguing in this week’s Cabinet notes that both the existing register and the law adequately cover both Antigua and Barbuda.

He said changes to the law would likely not increase the number of Antiguans interested in buying lands in the sister isle but will bring Barbuda under the management of the central government.

On Tuesday, Chairman of the Barbuda People’s Movement (BPM) and executive member of the Barbuda Council, John Mussington, spoke to Observer about the issue of lands.

“The fact of the matter is, the Barbuda Local Government Act of 1976 is entrenched in the constitution, and it gives the Barbuda Council jurisdiction over the island of Barbuda, pure and simple,” he declared.

The BPM, coming off a triumphant victory at the polls in the Barbuda Council elections in which they won all the seats available, continue to voice their displeasure over last year’s Privy Council ruling that found Barbudan appellants did not have a personal right of property to land leased for the Paradise Found development. This is despite Prime Minister Gaston Browne and Barbuda Affairs Minister Chet Greene calling for collaboration on the future of the twin island state.