Cabinet lifts Covid-19 restrictions for air passengers

Cabinet decided that all COVID-19 restrictions are to be lifted for arriving passengers by air during yesterday’s meeting.

With respect to passengers arriving aboard cruise ships, the Cabinet has decided to adhere to the protocols enforced by the cruise lines until such time as the cruise lines themselves alter their protocols.

According to the notes, ”The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will publish an updated Travel Advisory and the new revised rules that will become effective shortly after publication.”