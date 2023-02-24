Cabinet: Funding approved for rebuilding of stand at ARG as government discusses long-term plans

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Funding has been approved for the erecting of a stand where the old WIOC double-decker or “party stand” once loomed within the walls of the historic Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG).

This is according to Cabinet spokesperson and Minister of Information Melford Nicholas, who said the company responsible for the project recently indicated that the necessary finances are in place.

“The funding for replacement stand has been approved by the board and management of the West Indies Oil Company working in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports. I am not at this time au fait with the timelines for implementation of the renovation of that facility but, clearly, the demolition had to take place last year in a time consistent with the staging of our cultural festival, Carnival. Since then there have been a number of events that have taken place there, so that is still on the cards,” he said.

Tourists look at the WIOC double-decker stand just weeks prior to its demolition

The demolition of the famous stand, by Hanka Construction, commenced on June 14 last year and was completed in early July.

Since then, little has been done at the site while the overall dilapidated state of the historic venue has come under the microscope on many occasions.

Nicholas said the whole matter of maintenance and renovation of the facility was recently discussed at an administrative level.

“Persons, particularly those who come here from the Commonwealth, particularly the UK, and anyone who has cricket in their veins, would certainly want to visit the Antigua Recreation Grounds to see the home of [Sir] Viv Richards although it doesn’t carry his name. There are so many important Test records associated with the Antigua Recreation Grounds, including Brian Lara’s two magnificent tons. The question of bringing it up to par and make it a part of our tourism product … we discussed the matter [Wednesday] that our sun, sea and sand offer of tourism is no longer sufficient. We have to be able to have other levels of appeal to include our cultural assets and … the Antigua Recreation Grounds would nicely fit into that part of our own cultural asset,” he said.

The Antigua and Barbuda Football Association currently holds a lease for use of the ARG but is currently hosting its ongoing Premier Division competition at its technical centre located on the Sir Sydney Walling Highway.